Karabo Mokoena murder trial begins

File: Sandile Mantsoe who allegedly murdered and set alight his girlfriend of seven months, Karabo Mokoena (pictured), is expected to appear at the Johannesburg High Court. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – Sandile Mantsoe, who allegedly murdered and set alight his girlfriend of seven months, Karabo Mokoena, is expected to appear at the Johannesburg High Court where he is on trial.

Mantsoe (27) has already been in custody for about four months after he allegedly murdered Mokoena and buried her in a dustbin in Bramley earlier this year.

At least 124 people claim he allegedly scammed them through a Ponzi scheme.

Mantsoe denies killing Mokoena, suggesting she may have committed suicide but the state says he confessed to a police officer.

Itis believed the murder may have been a ritual killing, with Mantsoe trying to save his business.

eNCA