Kathrada Foundation welcomes racist Momberg's sentence

JOHANNESBURG - The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has welcomed racist Vicki Momberg's two-year prison sentence.

The Randburg Magistrate’s Court sentenced the former estate agent on Wednesday.

Momberg had been found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria, for repeatedly calling black police officers and a 10111 call centre agent the k-word.

The Foundation’s executive director Neeshan Balton welcomed Magistrate Pravina Raghoonandan’s decision, saying that it “sent a clear signal that racism would not be tolerated”.

He also praised prosecutor, Yusuf Baba, who “persisted with the case” and Constable Mkhondo who “refused to let Momberg’s racism go unchallenged”.

“This sets a precedent that overt racism cannot just be penalised through the paying of fines and community service, but that it can result in jail time. This case will act as a deterrent to other racists in future, who will now be far more careful about the public expression of racist views.”

The magistrate found Momberg had shown no remorse. She was denied bail pending leave to appeal her sentence.

“It is clear that Momberg is unapologetic and unwilling to change her racist views. In light of this, jail time may well be the only punitive action that can ensure that she learns just how unacceptable racism is. At a broader societal level, her sentencing sends a message that the lack of willingness to reform racist attitudes can have grave consequences for the racist,” Balton said.

However, Balton said that criminalising over racism cannot be the only means to address the problem in South Africa.

He suggested anti-racism and diversity training, education, and awareness to address racism at a grassroots level, he said.

“This work cannot be limited to one or two organisations or government departments. It is the role of churches, mosques, community-based institutes, school governing bodies, body corporates, unions and businesses."

eNCA