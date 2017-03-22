Kathrada's health improving: foundation

Ahmed Kathrada's health has improved significantly, Derek Hanekom said on behalf of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation on Tuesday. Photo: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Denzil Maregele

JOHANNESBURG –Tourism Minister and Ahmed Kathrada Foundation board chairman Derek Hanekom says struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada is a powerful voice to correct any wrongdoing within the ANC.

Kathrada, 87, known to many as Uncle Kathy, has been in hospital for two weeks after undergoing brain surgery.

Speaking at an inter-faith prayer service for Kathrada, his foundation said his health had improved significantly.

The Kathrada Foundation said he was no longer being sedated but it could take up to six months for him to recover fully.

Kathrada, Andrew Mlangeni and Denis Goldberg are the only three Rivonia trialists still alive.

They were sentenced to life imprisonment on Robben Island in 1964, alongside Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu, Govan Mbeki, Raymond Mhlaba and Elias Motsoaledi.

Hanekom praised Kathrada for never shying away from speaking up about the problems within the ANC.

“He would be a power voice to say, "Let’s correct these things, let’s move away from what seems to have happened to a movement where people join for self-enrichment, for the fulfilment of their own personal ambitions [rather] than for the good of the whole.' That’s what he stands for. When he sees wrongdoing it pains him as it pains many of us,” said Hanekom.

"As a veteran, a highly respected veteran many of us welcome it when he raises his voice and says this is not what we want to be, this is not who we are. In order to be who we should be we need to be on the path of self-correction," he added.

eNCA