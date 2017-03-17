Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Kathrada remains in hospital, breathing on his own

People hold candles as they gather for a night vigil to pray for Ahmed Kathrada who is currently ill in hospital. Photo: AFP / Mujahid Safodien

JOHANNESBURG - Messages of support continue to pour in for struggle veteran Ahmed Kathrada.

He remains in hospital but is breathing on his own.

UPDATE: Ahmed Kathrada 'doing better, not critical' - Foundation

Kathrada went under the knife earlier this month to remove a blot clot on his brain.

A group of well-wishers gathered outside his Killarney home in Johannesburg on Thursday night.

The crowd, including youths leaders and struggle icons, wished Kathrada a speedy recovery.

