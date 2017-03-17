Kathrada remains in hospital, breathing on his own

JOHANNESBURG - Messages of support continue to pour in for struggle veteran Ahmed Kathrada.
He remains in hospital but is breathing on his own.
UPDATE: Ahmed Kathrada 'doing better, not critical' - Foundation
Kathrada went under the knife earlier this month to remove a blot clot on his brain.
A group of well-wishers gathered outside his Killarney home in Johannesburg on Thursday night.
The crowd, including youths leaders and struggle icons, wished Kathrada a speedy recovery.
eNCA
