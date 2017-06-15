Keep your children at home: Gauteng Education Dept.

Scenes on parts of Gauteng's roads during a massive #TaxiStrike by Santaco affiliated associations.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Education said it would be safer for parents to keep their children at home on Thursday.

"The department has urged all schools to give learners that could not make it today a second opportunity to write exams," Spokesman Steve Mabona said.

auteng Education Spokesperson, Steve Mabona, says parents should keep children at home due to the ongoing #TaxiStrike. Courtesy DStv 403 pic.twitter.com/TGi7ThypgO — eNCA (@eNCA) June 15, 2017

Taxi drivers affiliated to the SA National Taxi Association (Santaco) embarked on protest action on major routes in the province, causing blockades on several key roads.

Mabona assured parents that schools would be asked to accommodate those affected.

The safety of our learners come first, no learner will be disadvantaged because of he #TaxiProtest https://t.co/Bkg1fZgvfn — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) June 15, 2017

"We understand that many schools are writing exams but assure parents that children that did not go to school today will be given a second opportunity," he further said.

No learner will be disadvantaged because they didn't write their exams today https://t.co/YrmtLWMfaX — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) June 15, 2017

eNCA