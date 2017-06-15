Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Keep your children at home: Gauteng Education Dept.

  • South Africa
Scenes on parts of Gauteng's roads during a massive #TaxiStrike by Santaco affiliated associations.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Education said it would be safer for parents to keep their children at home on Thursday.

"The department has urged all schools to give learners that could not make it today a second opportunity to write exams," Spokesman Steve Mabona said.

Taxi drivers affiliated to the SA National Taxi Association (Santaco) embarked on protest action on major routes in the province, causing blockades on several key roads.

Mabona assured parents that schools would be asked to accommodate those affected.

"We understand that many schools are writing exams but assure parents that children that did not go to school today will be given a second opportunity," he further said.

