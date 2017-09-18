Khoza DC: ANC gives her one last chance

File: Dr Makhosi Khoza has sent a letter to the ANC provincial disciplinary committee informing them that she will not subject herself to the illegitimate structure. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC disciplinary committee in KwaZulu-Natal says it has given the outspoken MP Makhosi Khoza one last chance to appear at her disciplinary hearing.

Khoza and her legal representative did not show up for the scheduled hearing on Sunday. She is facing two counts of ill-discipline and regards the provincial executive as illegitimate.



The Pietermaritzburg High Court last week nullified the 2015 ANC Provincial conference.

Makhosi Khoza sent a letter to the provincial disciplinary committee informing them that she will not subject herself to the illegitimate structure. She also reserves her rights to seek declaratory relief should the provincial structure proceed with disciplining her.



“It will proceed again on the 1st of October and probably on that day it’s going to be making its own conclusions and inform comrade Makhosi about the outcome of the proceedings,” said Mdumiseni Ntuli, ANC KwaZulu-Natal Spokesperson.

eNCA