Kidnapping a priority crime: Cele

File: Police Minister Bheki Cele says kidnapping has been included in the top four crimes in the country. Photo: AFP / Francisco Leong

Police Minister Bheki Cele says kidnapping has been included in the top four crimes in the country. He visited the family of a missing Cape Town businessman, Layaqat Parker, on Friday morning who was kidnapped earlier this month. Video: eNCA

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele says kidnapping has been included in the top four crimes in the country.

He visited the family of missing Cape Town businessman, Layaqat Parker.

Parker was kidnapped earlier this month.

Parker's family said in a statement that he was kidnapped from his business in Parow.

They appealed to the public to come forward with any information they might have on Parker's whereabouts.

It's believed he's one of a number of people kidnapped in and around the city recently.

Cele says police are concerned.

eNCA