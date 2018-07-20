DStv Channel 403
Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Kidnapping a priority crime: Cele

  • South Africa
Police Minister Bheki Cele says kidnapping has been included in the top four crimes in the country. He visited the family of a missing Cape Town businessman, Layaqat Parker, on Friday morning who was kidnapped earlier this month. Video: eNCA
File: Police Minister Bheki Cele says kidnapping has been included in the top four crimes in the country. Photo: AFP / Francisco Leong

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele says kidnapping has been included in the top four crimes in the country.

He visited the family of missing Cape Town businessman, Layaqat Parker.

Parker was kidnapped earlier this month.

Parker's family said in a statement that he was kidnapped from his business in Parow.

READ: What to do when kidnappers demand a ransom

They appealed to the public to come forward with any information they might have on Parker's whereabouts.

It's believed he's one of a number of people kidnapped in and around the city recently.

Cele says police are concerned.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close