Kimberley's illegal miners to receive mining permits

An idependent miner filters dirt and soil while searching for minerals following the legalisation of mining in limited areas on June 5, 2018 in Kimberly, Northern Cape, South Africa. Photo: Ujahid Safodien / AFP

KIMBERLEY - Hundreds of artisanal and illegal miners in Kimberley in the Northern Cape will on Thursday receive mining permits from the Department of Mineral Resources.

Deputy minister of mineral resources Godfrey Oliphant will hand over two mining permits to artisanal miners, also known as Zama Zamas, in Kimberley.

The artisanal miners successfully negotiated with Tailings Mining Resource, a mine dump, from Ekapa Mining.

They now have access to 500 hectares of ground to mine for themselves.

Earlier this year at the Mining Indaba, the department committed to formalising artisanal mining in Kimberley after years of illegally diamond mining.

African News Agency