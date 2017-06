Burst pipes and sewage are making the situation worse. Photo: eNCA

KLIPTOWN - The City of Johannesburg says it will relocate Kliptown families living in waterlogged houses..



Residents are complaining about groundwater in their homes, some of which are over a hundred year's old.

They say over the years they've complained about the problem and that they're now ready to move.

Burst pipes and sewage are making the situation worse.

Officials say the houses won't be demolished as they're part of the country's heritage.

eNCA