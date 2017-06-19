Knysna begins to rebuild

09 June 2017 - Scenes of devastation after fires ripped through Knysna on Wednesday night. At least five people died in the blaze, and others are reported missing. Photo: Supplied

KNYSNA - The process of rebuilding fire-ravaged Knysna will take years and cost millions.



Thousands of people have lost their homes and businesses which were razed to the ground.

But, there are some positive spinoffs for the town.

Contractors and insurers are in high demand from those who need their services.

Rebuilding will also spark a construction boom that will create jobs.

"We have had building employment booms like that in Knysna before and we will have a boom like that [again]," said contractor Koos van Eden.

