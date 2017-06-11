Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Knysna firefighter dies

  • South Africa
10 June 2017 - A house burns in Buffels Bay near Knysna after the area became completely surrounded by fires on Saturday. Photo: eNCA / Sandy McCowen

KNYSNA - A firefighter has died in Knysna after flare-ups in the area on Saturday.

This brings the death toll from the devastating fires in the eastern and southern Cape to nine.

The town officials said though there were no evacuations overnight, a total of six structures were destroyed. Strong winds hampered efforts by firefighters to extinguish the flames.

A 63-year-old man died near Concordia bringing the death toll in that area to seven.

Meanwhile, no risk remained at Buffalo Bay as fires there burnt-out overnight.

A planned prayer service for more rain had to be postponed.

*This is a developing story.

