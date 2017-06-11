Knysna firefighter dies

10 June 2017 - A house burns in Buffels Bay near Knysna after the area became completely surrounded by fires on Saturday. Photo: eNCA / Sandy McCowen

KNYSNA - A firefighter has died in Knysna after flare-ups in the area on Saturday.

Another firefighter has died. This time in the Knysna area. #KnynsaFire — jody jacobs (@jody_jacobs) June 11, 2017

This brings the death toll from the devastating fires in the eastern and southern Cape to nine.

The town officials said though there were no evacuations overnight, a total of six structures were destroyed. Strong winds hampered efforts by firefighters to extinguish the flames.

The Concordia fire line is a priority has its burning towards the informal settlement. Tankers are deployed there. #KnysnaFire — jody jacobs (@jody_jacobs) June 11, 2017

A 63-year-old man died near Concordia bringing the death toll in that area to seven.

Meanwhile, no risk remained at Buffalo Bay as fires there burnt-out overnight.

A planned prayer service for more rain had to be postponed.

*This is a developing story.

eNCA