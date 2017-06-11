Knysna fires place water supplies under pressure

KNYSNA, 10 June 2017 – Authorities in Knysna are asking for donations of bottled water, where the situation remains dire with reportedly only 28 days of water left for the fire ravaged area. Video: eNCA

KNYSNA - Authorities in Knysna are reinforcing their appeal to residents to reduce their water consumption, where the situation remains dire in the fire-ravaged area.

Forest alight between Knysna and Plettenberg Bay #KnysnaFires pic.twitter.com/0saDzBw63x — Sandy McCowen (@MccowenSandy) June 10, 2017

They say the growing demands from firefighters are heavily impacting its water reserves.

They've put out a request for donations of bottled water, since there are reportedly only 28 days of water left for the area.

Authorities say due to the destruction of infrastructure there are massive water leaks and they only have 28 days of water left #knysnafire — Sandy McCowen (@MccowenSandy) June 10, 2017

Residents of White Location in Knysna had to be evacuated on Saturday, after earlier being told there was no cause for alarm.

Gale force winds fanned the raging fires in all directions, causing it to engulf nearby areas.

Emergency services also battled to reach trapped residents in places like Buffelsbaai, when it became completely surrounded by fires.

They were eventually taken off the beach where they had sought safety.

The fires in the eastern and southern Cape claimed two more lives.

A 72-year-old woman died in a fire in the Thornhill area near Humansdorp, while a 63-year-old man died near Concordia in the Knysna district.

This brings the number of confirmed fatalities in the area to seven.

Eleven aircraft have been helping to douse the fire. Another plane is expected to arrive from Nelspruit.

More doctors have been sent to the area by the provincial department of health and Sassa is expected to arrive next week to assist with re-issuing of documents lost in the fire.

George Airport in the Western Cape will operate as usual.

Heavy wind caused a delay with one airline on Saturday, which caused it to be diverted, but airport manager Brenda Voster told eNCA that Sunday would be "business as usual."

#KnysnaFire Please know that these are the only vetted accounts to make donations. Please send donations for animals to KAWS. Thank you pic.twitter.com/J7ofJj7z3l — KnysnaMunicipality (@KnysnaMuni) June 10, 2017

eNCA