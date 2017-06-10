Knysna water reserves strained by blaze battles

Cape Town, 9 June 2017 - Authorities in Knysna are appealing to residents to reduce their water consumption as demand surged during recent wild fires. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The authorities in Knysna are appealing to residents to reduce their water consumption, as growing demand from firefighters is heavily impacting the town's water reserves.

So far the tally is over 400 properties have been destroyed in Knysna but the count is still ongoing #knysnafire — Sandy McCowen (@MccowenSandy) June 10, 2017

"Before the fires we were at level three water restrictions but because of fires that will change. Residents must limit themselves to about 400 litres of water daily because our water consumption has increased drastically. I think at a point of 16.5 mega litres," Eleonore Bouw-Spies, Knysna's mayor said during a media briefing on Saturday morning.

Firefighters were still battling blazes across Knysna and the rest of the Garden Route, where gale force winds were fanning the flames along.

Authorities say fire is contained between Knysna and Plett but fire is spreading towards Sedgefield, no need to evacuate town #knysnafires — Sandy McCowen (@MccowenSandy) June 10, 2017

Big fire just as you enter Knysna #KnysnaFire pic.twitter.com/XKC88aBnv9 — jody jacobs (@jody_jacobs) June 10, 2017

Fires between Plettenberg Bay and Knysna have been contained, but firefighters were still battling flames in the Sedgefield area south of Knysna.

The N2 highway was closed between Buffalo Bay and Sedgefield. Firefighters from Working On Fire were providing assistance.

The region's been battling the raging fires for four days now. Cooperative Governance Minister, Des van Rooyen called on Western Cape residents to remain cautious as they return to their homes.

At least nine people have died and thousands others displaced, due to the fires in Knysna and storms in Cape Town.

Authorities say they need donations of bottled water, mattresses, sleeping bags and kitchen appliances like Kettles #knysnafire — Sandy McCowen (@MccowenSandy) June 10, 2017

eNCA