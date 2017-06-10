Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Knysna water reserves strained by blaze battles

  • South Africa
Cape Town, 9 June 2017 - Authorities in Knysna are appealing to residents to reduce their water consumption as demand surged during recent wild fires. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The authorities in Knysna are appealing to residents to reduce their water consumption, as growing demand from firefighters is heavily impacting the town's water reserves.

"Before the fires we were at level three water restrictions but because of fires that will change. Residents must limit themselves to about 400 litres of water daily because our water consumption has increased drastically. I think at a point of 16.5 mega litres," Eleonore Bouw-Spies, Knysna's mayor said during a media briefing on Saturday morning.

 

Firefighters were still battling blazes across Knysna and the rest of the Garden Route, where gale force winds were fanning the flames along.

Fires between Plettenberg Bay and Knysna have been contained, but firefighters were still battling flames in the Sedgefield area south of Knysna.

The N2 highway was  closed between Buffalo Bay and Sedgefield. Firefighters from Working On Fire were providing assistance.

The region's been battling the raging fires for four days now. Cooperative Governance Minister, Des van Rooyen called on Western Cape residents to remain cautious as they return to their homes.

At least nine people have died and thousands others displaced, due to the fires in Knysna and storms in Cape Town. 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close