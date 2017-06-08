Kouga Municipality evacuates hundreds of residents

Firefighters have also been spread out at another fire along the R102 near Vlakteplaas in Jeffreys Bay. Photo: African News Agency

PORT ELIZABETH – Kouga Municipality has made an urgent appeal for support on Wednesday night, following a developing “major crisis” in the Thornhill area where hundreds of residents are being evacuated.

Kouga Municipality spokesperson, Laura-Leigh Randall, said that over 200 people were evacuated to the Thornhill Community Hall due to the raging fires in the Longmore forest area.

Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen has since made an urgent appeal for food and blankets.

“We are desperately in need of food and drink, as well as blankets.

“Eye drops, food and drink are also needed for the firefighters who will be working through out the night to contain the fire,” said van Lingen.

Earlier, the municipality said that its fire teams were able to stop a large veld fire that was threatening farms between Humansdorp and Oyster Bay.

Fire teams also managed to contain a fire at Van Onselen’s farm near the Oyster Bay Road.

Firefighters have also been spread out at another fire along the R102 near Vlakteplaas in Jeffreys Bay.

Teams continue to battle the blaze at Longmore where residents were being evacuated to Thornhill Community Hall.

Various veld fires have since been extinguished at:

-along the N2 near Kruisfontein

-Rooidraai near Hankey

-Humansdorp waste site

-Humansdorp industrial area

-Boskloof

-St Francis Golf Course

All donations can be made at the Kouga Municipality office at 33 Da Gama Road in Jeffreys Bay.

African News Agency