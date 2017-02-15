Krejcir trial postponed

File: Radovan Krejcir is already serving a 35-year sentence after his conviction for attempted murder and kidnapping. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The trial of convicted criminal Radovan Krejcir and four others has been postponed yet again.

The Czech fugitive and his co-accused were expected to plead in the High Court in Johannesburg.

The five are facing trial for allegedly killing Lebanese drug dealer Sam Issa in 2013.

The case has been postponed 15 times since last year.

It’s expected to resume next Wednesday.

Krejcir is already serving a 35-year sentence after his conviction for attempted murder and kidnapping.

He'll be in court again in April for an extradition case and another matter involving an alleged escape plot.

eNCA