Kruger National Park access affected by protests

JOHANNESBURG - At least two gates to the Kruger National Park were on Tuesday inaccessible due to protests against poor service delivery along the R40 which leads to the game reserve.

"Guests of Kruger National Park are informed that Paul Kruger and Phabeni Gates are also inaccessible due to service delivery protests taking place on the road (R40) from Hazyviewtowards Paul Kruger Gate today, 27 March 2018 and is blocked at the moment," said a terse statement issued by William Mabasa, the SANParks GM: Communications and Marketing.

"Numbi Gate is still also inaccessible (due to protests on the R538) until further notice. Guests are advised to use alternative routes e.g. Malelane Gate to access or exit the Park until further notice."

The Kruger National Park is one of the largest games reserves in Africa.

