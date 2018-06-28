Kruger National Park gate closed due to protests

File: The South African National Parks (SANParks) said on Thursday Paul Kruger gate has been closed due to ongoing protests near the park. Photo: eNCA/Michael Appel

NELSPRUIT - Community protests taking place near Kruger National Park blocked the Paul Kruger entry on Thursday morning, the South African National Parks (SANParks) said.

"Guests of Kruger National Park are informed that Paul Kruger Gate is inaccessible due to protests taking place at communities outside the gate (approximately 20 km away from the park) on the R536, on Thursday, 28 June 2018 and is blocked at the moment.

"Guests are advised to, for now, use alternative gates such as Phabeni (which is about 10 km away from Hazyview on the R536) to enter or exit the Park until further notice. The situation is being monitored closely," SANParks spokesperson William Mabasa said.

This is not the first time the park has been affected by community protests, earlier this month, Kruger National Park's Punda Maria Gate was inaccessible due to service delivery protests taking place at a village outside the gate on the R524.

In March, two gates were blocked due to protests against poor service delivery in the area.

eNCA