Kunene shot at in apparent attempted hit

JOHANNESBURG - Well-known businessman and socialite Kenny Kunene said he has been shot at in an apparent attempted hit in Johannesburg.

Kunene has told eNCA that he was travelling on Corlett Drive when a white vehicle pulled up in front of him and the occupants began shooting at his car.

He was travelling with a passenger. Both of them were shaken but unhurt. Kunene said he would open a case at the Bramley police station.

Kunene has been outspoken about his support for Sunday Independent editor Steven Motale.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa attempted a court interdict to stop the newspaper publishing stories on his private life. Motale said he had received death threats.

Kunene has also published stories about the so-called Ramaphosa email leaks on his website called the Weekly Xposé.

eNCA