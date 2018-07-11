Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Kwaito artist Arthur Mafokate back in court

  • South Africa
File: Arthur Mafokate is on trial for the alleged assault of his ex-girlfriend, Busisiwe "Cici" Twala.

JOHANNESBURG - Kwaito artist Arthur Mafokate is due back in the Midrand magistrate's court on assault charges.

The musician is on trial for the alleged assault of his ex-girlfriend, Busisiwe "Cici" Twala.

Mafokate opened a counter assault charge against Twala.

READ: Samro removes Arthur Mafokate as board member

On Tuesday, Mafokate withdrew from the #100MenMarch.

Social media posts by Mafokate had some gender activists seething.

Meanwhile, the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) board removed Mafokate as a non-executive board member "in light of the serious assault accusations levelled against him."

