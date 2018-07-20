KwaZulu-Natal ANC conference should focus on unity, says Magashule

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal's long-awaited conference kicked off on Thursday. Photo: Twitter / @MyANC

DURBAN - ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said that the hallmark of any revolutionary movement was the ability to look critically at itself.

Magashule was delivering the opening address at the governing party’s long-awaited conference being held at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) sports’ centre.

“We must never lose sight that the revolutionary movement becomes invisible if it is allergic to criticism and introspection,” he said.

“Revolutionary parties that died did so because they did not confront their weaknesses and work to overcome them. This conference must be about introspection and self-correction. No one can help us beside ourselves.”

The ANC worked as a collective but the party now faced “an offensive onslaught” from inside and outside its ranks that sought to destroy any revolutionary gains that had been achieved, he said.

The KwaZulu-Natal conference should focus on unity, he said, on “defending the revolution and establishing a unified ANC so that we can resolve the present contradictions in South African society”.

National leadership was “worried” by the ongoing political killings in the province, he said and was making a call to rid society of the scourge. Despite this, he said, the ANC was the “standard bearer of the new society we want to build”.

This is the ANC’s second attempt at a re-run of its 2015 provincial conference, which was declared invalid by the Pietermaritzburg High Court late last year.

That court decision led to the provincial leadership being suspended by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and an interim leadership structure being installed to resolve factional disputes and pave the way for a re-run of the conference.

The conference is set to run from Thursday to Saturday and will see new provincial leadership being elected.

Senior ANC leaders including Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Dr Zweli Mkhize, Jackson Mthembu and Zizi Kodwa attended on Thursday night.

Party president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to make the closing remarks on Saturday.

African News Agency