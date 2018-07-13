Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

KZN ANC conference date set

  • South Africa
File: The date for the KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress provincial elective conference has been moved to 19 -21 July. Photo: Reuters / Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG – The date for the KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress (ANC) provincial elective conference has been moved to 19 -21 July, the party said in a statement on Friday.

The party said the conference which was to begin on the weekend of the 14-15 of July was delayed by court proceedings.

 

 

"The PTT decision to hold the KZN provincial conference on 14-15 July has been delayed by court processes. The provincial conference will, therefore, take place on  19-21 July," the party said in a statement.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close