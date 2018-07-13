KZN ANC conference date set

File: The date for the KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress provincial elective conference has been moved to 19 -21 July. Photo: Reuters / Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG – The date for the KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress (ANC) provincial elective conference has been moved to 19 -21 July, the party said in a statement on Friday.

The party said the conference which was to begin on the weekend of the 14-15 of July was delayed by court proceedings.

WATCH: #ANCKZN: A provincial task team has reached an agreement with disgruntled ANC members that will see the withdrawal of a court application which barred the KZN #ElectiveConference from going ahead. @samkelemaseko brings you more. Courtesy #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/gXe2Xd9FO4 — eNCA (@eNCA) July 13, 2018

"The PTT decision to hold the KZN provincial conference on 14-15 July has been delayed by court processes. The provincial conference will, therefore, take place on 19-21 July," the party said in a statement.

