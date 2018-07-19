KZN ANC conference to go as planned despite court applications

File: The ANC KwaZulu Natal is heading into its provincial conference starting on 19 July 2018. Photo: eNCA/ Samkele Maseko

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal remains confident its provincial conference will go ahead as planned from Thursday.

Disgruntled members are once again approaching the High Court in Pietermaritzburg to stop the elective conference, Provincial Task Team coordinator Sihle Zikalala confirmed.

#ANCKZN PTT Co-ordinator @sziks confirms that there is another court application to try and interdict the provincial conference meant to start today at the Durban University of Technology. pic.twitter.com/jvtboSD9sK — Samkele Maseko (@samkelemaseko) July 19, 2018

However, KZN's Provincial Task Team Convener Mike Mabuyakhulu said they are very convinced that the preparation for the conference and settlement we reached with disgruntled applications leading to the conference.

“We are convinced the court will rule in our favour... The current application is a mirror image of what we've already dealt with."

#ANCKZN @sziks speaks on the Provincial conference and some asks not to be compared to ANC Deputy President @DDMabuza. pic.twitter.com/VcpcEcu3Fl — Samkele Maseko (@samkelemaseko) July 19, 2018

eNCA