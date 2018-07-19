DStv Channel 403
KZN ANC conference to go as planned despite court applications

File: The ANC KwaZulu Natal is heading into its provincial conference starting on 19 July 2018. Photo: eNCA/ Samkele Maseko

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal remains confident its provincial conference will go ahead as planned from Thursday.

Disgruntled members are once again approaching the High Court in Pietermaritzburg to stop the elective conference, Provincial Task Team coordinator Sihle Zikalala confirmed.

 

 

However, KZN's Provincial Task Team Convener Mike Mabuyakhulu said they are very convinced that the preparation for the conference and settlement we reached with disgruntled applications leading to the conference.

“We are convinced the court will rule in our favour... The current application is a mirror image of what we've already dealt with."

 

 

 

