KZN ANC confident ahead of conference

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) is confident ahead of its much-anticipated provincial conference.

Last month, some party members were granted an interdict to stop the gathering, citing irregularities in the party’s branch general meetings.

The Provincial Task Team coordinator Sihle Zikalala says the party has now reached an agreement with aggrieved members.

With just a few days before the much-anticipated conference, the party believes it's dealt with all challenges.

“We are confident that we won’t have problems because the issues raised are issues that we have agreed on a process to handle... I think we are going to ensure that all preparations of the conference are proceeding smoothly,” said Zukalala.

The ANC's problems in the province started after the 2015 conference when supporters of the then-party chairperson Senzo Mchunu took the matter to court, which nullified the meeting.

There is still the possibility of trouble with the latest conference, as there are some who might not be able to participate.

Zikalala has encouraged members of the ANC to address their concerns within the party's structures.

“We want to call on all members of the ANC where there are concerns they must know that issues are addressed through structures but also structures must take full responsibility and address issues with a great sense of urgency.”

The conference is set to start next Thursday.

