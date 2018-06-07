KZN ANC denies unity-slate talks ahead of conference

File: The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has denied there is a unity slate ahead of the highly anticipated provincial conference this weekend. Photo: GCIS

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has denied a unity slate has been drawn up ahead of the party's highly anticipated provincial conference at the weekend.

Speculation is rife that leaders have agreed on candidates for a number of top positions in order to avoid further battles.

The conference takes place from tomorrow at the University of Zululand.

It is bein g held after months of postponements and uncertainty. The stakes are high and last-minute negotiations and lobbying are underway.

But provincial task team convenor Mike Mabuyakhulu denies there are discussions about an agreed leadership slate.

"The ANC practices, tradition and values, will not allow us to do that,” said Mabuyakhuku.

“I think it’s important for everyone’s self-education. In the ANC we come from the value tradition that says leaders don’t go around touting themselves. You actually, ordinarily speaking, allow the branch delegates of the ANC. That’s why the conference of the ANC is the conference of delegates.”

The party says it’s all systems go for the conference.

“We are very happy that we have surpassed the 70 percent threshold to hold the conference. The ANC will hold the conference with a clear understanding of the work ahead,” said the party’s provincial task team leader Sihle Zikalala.

Disgruntled members of the Moses Mabhida region, however, have threatened to head to court to stop the conference.

They say processes have been flouted.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte says the party will challenge the application.

