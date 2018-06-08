UPDATE: Court grants order to halt ANC KZN conference

JOHANNESBURG – The KwaZulu-Natal high court in Pietermaritzburg has granted an urgent application to interdict the ANC provincial elective conference, which was due to start on Saturday.

The matter's now been adjourned to 7 July.

BREAKING NEWS:#ANCKZN Urgent application to interdict the ANC provincial conference has been granted by the PMB High Court. Matter adjouned to July 7.#eNCA — Siphamandla Goge (@SiphamandlaGoge) June 8, 2018

#ANCKZN Mixed reaction outside PMB High Court. Applicants from three regions (Moses Mabhida, Harry Gwala & Lower South Coast) celebrating after the court interdicted the provincial conference. ANC provincial leaders and NEC member, Nocawe Mafu left the court unhappy.#eNCA pic.twitter.com/5dYrh5kVWN — Siphamandla Goge (@SiphamandlaGoge) June 8, 2018

Last year, the same court declared the KwaZulu-Natal ANC's 2015 provincial conference and the results of the conference to be unlawful.

It ordered the ANC to pay half of the costs of the applicants, these costs to include the costs of two counsel.

The elective congress installed Sihle Zikalala as KZN leader.

Zikala was expected to win Friday's conference, uncontested.

eNCA