UPDATE: Court grants order to halt ANC KZN conference

  • South Africa


JOHANNESBURG – The KwaZulu-Natal high court in Pietermaritzburg has granted an urgent application to interdict the ANC provincial elective conference, which was due to start on Saturday.

The matter's now been adjourned to 7 July.

Last year,  the same court declared the KwaZulu-Natal ANC's 2015 provincial conference and the results of the conference to be unlawful.

It ordered the ANC to pay half of the costs of the applicants, these costs to include the costs of two counsel.

The elective congress installed Sihle Zikalala as KZN leader.

Zikala was expected to win Friday's conference, uncontested.

