KZN ANC holds cadres forum to unite divided province

File: The KZN ANC said it will take a zero tolerance approach to members being used by individuals seeking to advance their careers. More than 800 branches of the ANC met with the province’s leaders in Durban on Sunday. Photo: Twitter.com/@ANCParliament

DURBAN - The ANC in Kwa-Zulu Natal held a cadres forum to unite its leaders ahead of the party's National Police and Elective Conference in December.

More than 800 branches of the ANC met with province leaders in Durban on Sunday.

The ANC in Kwa-Zulu Natal said it will take a zero tolerance approach to members being used by individuals seeking to advance their careers.

The province sends the largest number of delegates to vote for new office bearers.

Leaders have warned that those who represent the province shouldn’t go there just to vote for their preferred candidate.

“Those who will attend as delegates will need to pay serious attention to issues of the ANC as a liberation movement and the future of the people of South Africa than being narrow and focus on individual agendas,“ said KZN ANC Chairperson Sihle Zikalala.

eNCA