KZN ANCYL won't support leadership changes before elections

File: The Youth wing of the African National Congress (ANCYL) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) says it won't support any changes to the provincial government ahead of next year's general election. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

JOHANNESBURG –The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) says it won't support any changes to the provincial government ahead of next year's general election.

This follows reports of a possible provincial cabinet reshuffle in the wake of the party's provincial conference held last week.

The province’s newly elected ANCYL leadership is tasked with rebuilding party unity in the province.

Delegates at the Greater KwaDukuza regional Youth League conference adopted a number of resolutions to present at the national league’s September conference.

One of these resolutions is that Youth League Secretary Thanduxolo Sabela should become the national Youth League president.

“We are appealing to work with all provinces to bring unity in the African National Youth League as we prepare for the general elections and we are very certain and confident that comrade Thanduxolo as a president will mobilize young people behind the banner of the African National Congress and there’s nothing that we expect without the victory of the ANC in 2019 general elections,” said Mfdanafuthi Ngcobo Chair of the greater KwaDukuza region.

The regional Youth League is celebrating the election of former League leaders to the ANC's provincial executive committee during the weekend’s conference.

But, after reports of possible changes to the provincial government, the provincial League leader says it won't back any cabinet reshuffle before next year’s elections.

“So as the Youth League of KwaZulu-Natal we will not support any cabinet reshuffle before elections in KwaZulu Natal,” said Sabela.

“Those comrades, those MECs who are there are comrades, they are members of the African National Congress. It can’t be that because some of them did not get elected they are now lesser members of the ANC.”

The national ANCYL is set to hold its elective conference during the second week of September.

eNCA