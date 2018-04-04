KZN assassin re-arrested

File: A man convicted of political murders committed in the '90s has been re-arrested after he allegedly violated his parole conditions. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - A politically-connected KwaZulu-Natal assassin with close links to the ANC, who was released on parole in December, has been re-arrested.

Russel Ngubo, convicted of political murders committed in 1998, allegedly violated his strict parole conditions.

He handed himself over to correctional authorities on Wednesday.

A controversial former deputy director at the Pietermaritzburg Prison, Ngubo was jailed for the murder of two IFP members in Impendle in the '90s.

He was released as a high-risk maximum category parolee in December, after serving twelve of his 25-year prison sentence.

Enjoying only three months of freedom, Ngubo reportedly terrorised the rural community of Impendle.

One of his parole conditions was that he be kept under house arrest and not leave uMsunduzi District of Pietermaritzburg.

Instead, Ngubo reportedly travelled to Luthuli House, the ANC’s headquarters in Johannesburg.

“I can confirm that my team at community correction’s office who are overseeing his parole conditions have filed reports to the fact that he has violated some of his conditions and for that reason we are looking for him so that we can have an opportunity to put to him these alleged violations,” said Mnikelwa Nxele, KZN Correctional Services Commissioner.

Nicknamed Blanket, Ngubo is a former Stoffelton ANC branch chairperson and ward councillor.

Ngubo is also the former Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union secretary.

An investigation will be launched, to establish the nature and extent of his alleged parole violations.

“At the end of that investigation and in engaging the offender and they are satisfied that indeed these breaches have taken place they can decide to release him with a sanction either tightening the conditions but if the breach is such that it warrants a comprehensive investigation and that consideration be made to the parole board because remember it’s the parole board that grants parole, the recommendation can be made whether the parole be revoked," said Nxele.

eNCA