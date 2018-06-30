KZN community take on chief over land sale

File: A community on the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) South Coast is taking on the local chief over what they say is the illegal sale of their land. Members of the Luthuli clan will soon go to court over the matter. Photo: Pixabay / sspiehs3

UMNINI, KwaZulu-Natal - A community on the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) South Coast is taking on the local chief over what they say is the illegal sale of their land.

Members of the Luthuli clan, who once administered leases in the area through the Umnini Trust, will soon go to court over the matter.



The provincial Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs department is still investigating the claims.

Induna Msawakhe Luthuli and the local chief, Phathisizwe Luthuli, are not on good terms.

According to Luthuli: “The chief decided to fire me as headman in 2010 because he wanted to surround himself with people who would always salute him and say ‘bayede’ regardless of what he says.”

Their relationship soured over what Luthuli and other community members say is the illegal sale of their land by the chief, supported by the board of the Ingonyama Trust.

“The one who makes money here is the Ingonyama Trust because residents get leases from the chief. We don’t have enough information about how much they’re paying the chief for their lease but what we know is these leases belong to the Trust. People who have leases pay the Ingonyama Trust Board and we have tangible evidence from residents,” says Luthuli.

The prime land belonged to the Luthuli clan since the 1800s and was administered through the community-led Umnini Trust.

But after the establishment of the Ingonyama Trust Board in 1994, things changed, allegedly without notice.

According to Luthuli: “We, as landowners with title deeds, were confused about why people were paying money to the Ingonyama Trust Board and not our trust. That’s what confused us because these residents are our residents and they should be paying us as the landowners with a title deed.”

Luthuli and others are preparing to challenge the chief in court with the help of the Legal Resources Centre over control of the land.

The KZN Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) department says it’s aware of the allegations.

Lennox Mabaso, KZN Cogta spokesperson, says: "Nobody has been found guilty just yet. Let us allow the process of the investigation to unfold and to get to the bottom of the truth so if indeed there is some transgression found to have taken place the law will definitely take its course. But also let us not run the risk of casting aspersions without any basis of evidence on the basis of mere allegations."

Cogta says it’s kept residents updated on the status of the investigation, which will be wrapped up soon.

eNCA