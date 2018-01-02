KZN councillor stabbed to death

File: A Jozini local municipality councillor was stabbed to death in Richards Bay. Photo: South African Police Service/ Facebook

RICHARDS BAY - A senior KwaZulu-Natal politician has condemned the murder of a Jozini local municipality councillor.



Njabulo Dlamini was stabbed to death on Monday in Richards Bay while on holiday.

The motive for the killing is not known.

KZN Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, has urged police to act quickly and arrest the perpetrators.

Last year, about five councillors were killed in KwaZulu-Natal.

eNCA