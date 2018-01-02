Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

KZN councillor stabbed to death

  • South Africa
File: A Jozini local municipality councillor was stabbed to death in Richards Bay. Photo: South African Police Service/ Facebook

RICHARDS BAY - A senior KwaZulu-Natal politician has condemned the murder of a Jozini local municipality councillor.

Njabulo Dlamini was stabbed to death on Monday in Richards Bay while on holiday.

The motive for the killing is not known.

READ: ANC KZN considering providing security for its councillors

KZN Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, has urged police to act quickly and arrest the perpetrators.

Last year, about five councillors were killed in KwaZulu-Natal.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close