KZN councillor stabbed to death

RICHARDS BAY - A senior KwaZulu-Natal politician has condemned the murder of a Jozini local municipality councillor.
Njabulo Dlamini was stabbed to death on Monday in Richards Bay while on holiday.
The motive for the killing is not known.
READ: ANC KZN considering providing security for its councillors
KZN Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, has urged police to act quickly and arrest the perpetrators.
Last year, about five councillors were killed in KwaZulu-Natal.
eNCA
