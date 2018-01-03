KZN couple suffers double tragedy after kidnapped baby dies

A KwaZulu-Natal couple has suffered a double tragedy after their kidnapped newborn died just two days after he was returned to them. The baby was allegedly stolen by a woman who tricked the teenage mother into handing him over to her. Video: eNCA

PIETERMARITZBURG - A KwaZulu-Natal couple has suffered a double tragedy after their kidnapped baby died, just two days after he was returned to them.

The baby was allegedly stolen by a woman who tricked the teenage mother into handing him over to her.

After weeks of agony, the suspect was arrested and the parents reunited with their child, but the month-old baby fell ill and died.

Sikhanyiso Ngcobo’s parents, Bongeka Ngcobo and Jabulani Dlamini, want justice.

Accused Prisca Gabisile Mndaweni made a brief appearance at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

She was charged with kidnapping and told the court she intended to plead guilty.

The case was postponed to 12 January for a bail application, with the accused remanded in custody until then.





eNCA