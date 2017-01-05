KZN, Gauteng top with bachelor passes

Deputy Minister for Basic Education Enver Surty says Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal produced the highest percentage of bachelor passes. This qualifies matriculants to study at tertiary institutions in South Africa.

* Get your matric results here.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Minister for Basic Education Enver Surty says Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal produced the highest percentage of bachelor passes.

This qualifies matriculants to study at tertiary institutions in South Africa.

“The quality of our passes is determined largely by the number of bachelor passes that we’ve produced," said Surty.

"Gauteng and KZN have contributed the largest number in terms of percentage. The Western Cape has performed the best in terms of bachelors’ passes.

"I think all provinces are paying particular attention to this. And quite an interesting development if you do the analysis is that KZN, notwithstanding the fact that they are not in the top four, have more than 60 percent of the learners doing pure mathematics."

* Watch the full interview in the gallery above.

eNCA