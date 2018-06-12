Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

KZN girl rescued after rape ordeal, imprisonment

A ten-year-old girl has been rescued from what's been described as a house of horrors in Verulam, north of Durban. Her step-father allegedly reportedly raped her repeatedly after imprisoning her since she was five. Photo: Twitter: @DasenThathiah.

DURBAN - A ten-year-old girl has been rescued from what has been described as a house of horrors in Verulam, north of Durban.

It is alleged the girl’s step-father raped her repeatedly after imprisoning her since the age of five.

It is believed a neighbour came to her rescue after hearing her being beaten on Monday night.

Residents in the area apprehended the man after the child revealed what had been happening.

On Monday afternoon, Reaction Unit SA security officials said they had caught the suspect. 

 

 

 

 

 

