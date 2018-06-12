KZN girl rescued after rape ordeal, imprisonment

A ten-year-old girl has been rescued from what's been described as a house of horrors in Verulam, north of Durban. Her step-father allegedly reportedly raped her repeatedly after imprisoning her since she was five. Photo: Twitter: @DasenThathiah.

DURBAN - A ten-year-old girl has been rescued from what has been described as a house of horrors in Verulam, north of Durban.

It is alleged the girl’s step-father raped her repeatedly after imprisoning her since the age of five.

This neighbour rescued the girl. She tells me what the child told her. She’d been living with her stepfather after her mother’s death a few years ago. #ChildRape pic.twitter.com/BEG9G4Gt1I — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) June 12, 2018

Neighbours say these items - a variety of sex toys - were found inside the house. #ChildRape pic.twitter.com/yRWG0I5FhY — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) June 12, 2018

Almost 12 hours after the suspect was found, detectives have arrived and are cordoning off the crime scene. Residents have entered and exited the room freely since last night. They’ve also removed and stored evidence. #ChildRape pic.twitter.com/DI9CdEdxXl — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) June 12, 2018

It is believed a neighbour came to her rescue after hearing her being beaten on Monday night.

Residents in the area apprehended the man after the child revealed what had been happening.

The community believes the suspect has escaped from hospital. They’ve confronted police who returned to the scene. We are still awaiting confirmation on this from @SAPoliceService. #ChildRape pic.twitter.com/0EEQx5dcaN — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) June 12, 2018

This is the room in which a ten-year-old Durban girl was allegedly held captive and raped by her step-father for months. The man was arrested last night after he was severely assaulted by angry community members. #ChildRape pic.twitter.com/sKnIEkJZ9w — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) June 12, 2018

On Monday afternoon, Reaction Unit SA security officials said they had caught the suspect.

Reaction Unit SA security officials say they have caught the suspect again after a tip-off. They’re handing him over to police now. #ChildRape pic.twitter.com/MMVDGHiy0Y — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) June 12, 2018

