KZN Health MEC vows to fight Sugar Daddies targeting adolescents

DURBAN – KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo says that his Department will continue waging war against Sugar Daddies and Blessers who target adolescent girls.

Speaking at the Edendale Hospital in Pietermaritzburg on Monday morning when he welcomed the arrival of 46 New Year’s Day babies (22 boys and 24 girls) from public hospitals around the province, Dhlomo spoke about the department’s efforts such as the “She Conquers” programme, which is aimed at helping adolescent girls and women to take charge of their own future through education and health literacy.

By noon on Monday the number of newborn babies had risen to 51, and it emerged that two 14 year-old girls had given birth at Newcastle Provincial Hospital – a report which left the health MEC “shocked and concerned”.

Also among the province’s youngest New Year’s Day mothers were two 15-year-olds, one 16-year-old and three 17-year-olds.

“We wish to emphasise that there is no bonus for a teenager to fall pregnant. When someone who is aged under 18 falls pregnant, it poses a risk to the life of both the mother and her child. Most teenagers who fall pregnant don’t go back to school. Instead they give birth to more babies. Ultimately, they lose out in life.

“Young people who fall pregnant too early are also not giving a bright future for the children they give birth to. They perpetuate a cycle of poverty. It’s something that should not be happening.”

Dhlomo said it had been established that young girls and women aged between 15-24 are at highest risk of getting infected with HIV, usually due to sexual relations with men who are much older than them.

Dhlomo said that the province’s anti-Sugar Daddy Campaign had borne much fruit, having ignited a debate about this dangerous phenomenon. “We have already had a number of young women talking about this. Some of them have had relationships with older men, and are now warning the young ones about the bad consequences of these inter-generational relationships.”

Dhlomo added that the “She Conquers” national campaign, launched by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa two years ago, will continue to be accelerated in the province.

“We are saying to young women, the men who sleep with them do not do so out of love, but out of lust. Our message is, ‘You don’t need someone who will come into your life and yield negative results’. We will not stop these campaigns. We will continue engaging with young people.”

He also Dhlomo expressed concern that one of the 17 year-old mothers had never attended an antenatal clinic.

“These are some of the things that worry us. Mothers who are under 18 years are considered high risk. One of them did not attend antenatal clinic, which is a problem, because if such a mother has certain health challenges which could pose a threat to her life, we will not be able to intervene on time.”

African News Agency