File: The 43-year old managed to escape but was later handed back to police. Photo: wikimedia commons

DURBAN - The man accused of repeatedly raping and abusing his 10-year-old stepdaughter is expected to appear in court on Wednesday morning.



A neighbour came to the little girl's rescue on Monday after allegedly seeing the father beating the girl.

The suspect was later admitted to hospital after angry members of the Verulam community assaulted him.

The 43-year old managed to escape but was later handed back to police.

eNCA