UPDATE: Specialised units to probe KZN Midlands ambush

Filee: Police are investigating after 11 taxi drivers were killed in an apparent ambush in KwaZulu-Natal. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

• Editor's note: This article is updated each time new information becomes available.

DURBAN - Police commissioner General Khehla Sitole condemned the "senseless killing" of people associated with the Ivory-Park Taxi Association in Gauteng.

A group of unidentified gunmen opened fire on a minibus taxi on the R74 between Colenso and Weenen on Saturday night.

Preliminary reports indicate that the eleven were among 17 people that were travelling in a taxi coming from a funeral in the province.

It is believed unknown men opened fire on the taxi, fatally wounding 11 people.

Sitole activated a 72-hour action plan consisting of members from specialised units within the police -- including Crime Intelligence, the Hawks, and the Special Task Force -- to trace and apprehend those responsible for these killings.

This is the latest in a series of attacks on taxis in South Africa.

The country has seen a spate of taxi violence by rival groups vying for dominance on profitable routes.

