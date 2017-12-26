Police arrest Glebelands Hostel's ‘most wanted’

JOHANNESBURG – The ‘most wanted’ suspect in the Glebelands Hostel killings has been arrested, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police confirmed on Tuesday.

“The man was linked to two murder cases at Glebelands Hostel as well as other murder cases in the Bhekithemba area,” the police’s Thulani Zwane said in a statement.

The suspect will appear at the uMlazi Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on murder, and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition charges.

Zwane said police would conduct further investigations to determine whether the suspect was linked to more killings at the infamous hostel.

Violence at the hostel prompted the creation of the ongoing Moerane Commission of Inquiry into political killings in KZN.

Acting KZN Police Commissioner Bheki Langa welcomed the arrest and the recovery of an unlicensed firearm.

He said police deployed at the hostel will continue with their operations in making sure that there is peace and stability there.

