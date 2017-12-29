UPDATE: Four-year-old KZN boy reunited with his mother

File: KwaZulu-Natal police are searching for the parents of a four-year-old boy who was found walking alone in the Pholani area in Lindelani. Photo: Flickr.com / Bob Adams

DURBAN – The family of the missing child was has been reunited with his mother, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Friday.

“The family of the missing child was found today [Friday]. He was reunited with his mother. We thank all the role-players involved in search for the family of the missing child,” KZN police said in a statement.

Earlier, KZN police were searching for the parents of a four-year-old boy who was found walking alone in the Pholani area in Lindelani.

Police spokesperson Captain Siyanda Mgema said the child, Ubenathi Buthelezi, was found by a woman at about 1.30pm on Thursday. She took him to the police station where he spent the night at the trauma centre.

Mgema said the family had not come forward to claim him and he would be placed in the care of social workers until his parents could be found.

Ntuzuma police are appealing to the community to help track down his parents.

“According to Ubenathi his mother’s name is Mbali Buthelezi and his father is Linda. Ubenathi was wearing a bottle green vest, navy shots and a pair of Nike sandals.”

- Additional reporting eNCA

African News Agency