UPDATE: KZN sugar cane farm set on fire by community members

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed that a sugar cane farm in KZN has been set on fire by community members of Umlalazi in Eshowe.

Farmers are calling for urgent help in the volatile situation.

In a statement, National Commissioner of Police, General Khehla John Sitole called upon the community of the Umlalazi, Eshowe and surrounding areas to be calm and tolerant following the killing of one of its community members.

"Yesterday, two young men, one of them being 30-year old Spamandla Xulu, were fishing in a dam on the Gqobhokani farm. The men were confronted by a security guard and requested to leave which resulted in an altercation that led to the guard allegedly fatally shooting Mr Xulu. The second man escaped uninjured," says the SAPS in its statement.

"Since the shooting of Xulu, the security guard has been arrested on a charge of murder and he is currently in police custody.

"However, the community is alleged to have taken to the streets initially burning tyres on the R66 road followed by the burning of the farmer's house at the Gqobhokani farm, his sugarcane plantation as well as at least two neighbouring plantations."

"The man suspected of killing Mr Xulu has been arrested and members of the community should allow the law to take its course," said Sitole.

"I have tasked the Provincial Commissioner to also mobilise an investigation task team to investigate the burning of the farm house and farms and bring those responsible to book as such behaviour is criminal and unacceptable", added Sitole.

"Destroying property is no solution to any problem but rather is a crime which is punishable by law. Furthermore, it serves to neither help nor corrects any situation", said Sitole.

