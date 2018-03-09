Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

KZN to cut power for deafaulting businesses and residents

  • South Africa
File: he KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) government has threatened to cut off power to businesses and residents with outstanding bills. Consumers owe over R13 billion to the province's municipalities for various services. Photo: Pixabay

EDUMBE, KwaZulu-Natal - The KwaZulu-Natal government has threatened to cut off power to businesses and residents with outstanding bills.

Consumers owe over R13 billion to the province's municipalities for various services.

The KZN Cooperative Governance Department is now launching a massive debt recovery campaign.

KZN MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nomusa Dube-Ncube said: “Whoever in business, I have a printout that I have with me and I had to go to the printout line by line and we asked why is this business person is not paying and we must go switch off same time, let us go and switch off, government departments that are not paying let us go and switch off.”

eDumbe is one of the municipalities on the brink of financial collapse.

The municipality is owed R95 million.

The KZN government has launched the #YourLeviesChangeLives campaign to collect all outstanding monies.

Municipalities say they won’t be able to render services in the area when people fail to pay their bills.

It threatens to make conditions far worse for residents.
 

