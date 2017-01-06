KZN top matriculant also the youngest

DURBAN, 05 January 2016 – One of KwaZulu-Natal's top performing matriculants, is also the youngest to hang up his school uniform. Fifteen-year-old Kialan Pillay has achieved straight As. He was among Grade 12 pupils honoured by education officials. Video: eNCA

DURBAN – One of KwaZulu-Natal’s top performing matriculants is also the youngest to hang up his school uniform.

The Durban teenager was among Grade 12 pupils honoured by education officials in the city on Thursday.

Back in 2011, it was clear the then 10-year-old Kialan Pillay had a bright future ahead of him.

The Westville resident had just started high school, after showing exceptional skill in his schoolwork.

Six years later, he’s bagged seven distinctions in his final exams.

“It's quite special you know cause obviously I compete with my fellow peers who are all 18 academically and even I sometimes forget you know if someone beats me or if I beat someone, I'm like okay it's fine. Sometimes I have to take a step back and realise even if I didn't come first or whatever you know, I'm still 15 and that there in itself is a great achievement,” Pillay.

An A student throughout his high school career at Eden College, Pillay was awarded academic honours.

“It's quite an exciting feeling to know that I'm younger than everyone, it's also a bit scary but I've gotten used to it now. I've been the younger kid around the block for quite a few years now so it become part of my identity.”

Pillay plans to take a well-earned gap year now, to pursue his love for computer science.

