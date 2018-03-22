Land debate heats up KZN legislature

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini elaborated on his comments on foreign nationals during an officiating ceremony for a new chief in Jozini, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, 18 April 2015. Photo: eNCA

PIETERMARITZBURG - Some MPLs in KwaZulu-Natal got hot under the collar on Thursday, when the issue of land was debated.

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) member Blessed Gwala accused ANC leaders of being "two-faced characters" who claim to respect Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini, while also planning to take over land falling under the monarch's custody.

Gwala slammed plans to take land that falls under the Ingonyama Trust, which is headed by the king.

Earlier this month, Parliament resolved to review the Constitution, to make it possible to expropriate land without compensation.

"We know of the ANC leaders who come as if they are paying homage to the king in his palace and leave gifts of cattle but at the same time hatching plans to take over the land from His Majesty," said Gwala.

A high-level panel led by former president Kgalema Motlanthe had, after investigating land ownership across the country, recommended that the board of the Ingonyama Trust was unconstitutional and that the act should be scrapped.

"To us black people, land is the source of our living, we will not allow to be lured by individuals who can't even grow a small garden to have take over the land over which our ancestors fought bravely for," Gwala told the legislature.

He said the ANC government's plans to take over this land meant that there was nothing to celebrate on Human Rights Day, which was commemorated on Wednesday.

ANC MPL and Economic Development MEC Sihle Zikalala hit back, labelling the IFP as scaremongers who were using the issue of the Ingonyama Trust in order to remain popular. "We respect the king because he is not only your king but is for all of us Zulus," said Zikalala.

He warned that moves to drive a wedge between the ANC and the king would fail as it was an outdated style of politics, from which many IFP members have distanced themselves.

The Zulu King recently indicated his determination to stave off any attempts by government to take over Ingonyama Trust land. Addressing the opening of the KZN Legislature in February this year, the king urged Zulus to donate R5 as part of the war chest to mount a legal challenge against such a move.

African News Agency