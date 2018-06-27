Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Land expropriation hearing: Malema, Lekota exchange words

  • South Africa
File: A group of people grabbing land in Olivenhoutbosch near Centurion in Pretoria says their local Economic Freedom Fighters leader told them to take the plot.

LIMPOPO - A public hearing into land expropriation in Limpopo became heated when Cope leader Mosioua Lekota and EFF leader Julius Malema exchanged words.

Government is doing a national tour to gauge people’s opinions on land expropriation without compensation.

Hundreds gathered at the Ephraim Mogale Hall to have their say.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close