Land expropriation hearing: Malema, Lekota exchange words

LIMPOPO - A public hearing into land expropriation in Limpopo became heated when Cope leader Mosioua Lekota and EFF leader Julius Malema exchanged words.
A bit of a disagreement between EFF leader Julius Malema and COPE leader, Mosia Lekota #LimpopoLandHearings pic.twitter.com/l3qqdUcBnO— African Child (@ZikhonaTshona) June 27, 2018
Government is doing a national tour to gauge people’s opinions on land expropriation without compensation.
People's reaction to the disagreement between Malema and Lekota #LimpopoLandHearings pic.twitter.com/C2E4g3xL6o— African Child (@ZikhonaTshona) June 27, 2018
Hundreds gathered at the Ephraim Mogale Hall to have their say.
eNCA
