Land expropriation hearings continue in Eastern Cape

  • South Africa
People are Queenstown are refusing to allow the public hearings on land expropriation to start because there is a long queue outside and not everyone is being included because the hall is full. Photo: eNCA / Sandy McCowen

QUEENSTOWN - Public hearings on land expropriation without compensation are taking place in Queenstown in the Eastern Cape.

Police have blocked off the entrance of the Queenstown City Hall as people try and get inside for the hearings.

Hundreds of people are still standing outside the hall waiting to get in and those inside are refusing to allow the hearings to start.

On Monday, the hearings were met with concerns and scepticism during public engagements held at Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

Hundreds of community members, farm representatives and other organisations attended the meeting, with some people coming from other towns.

Some community members warned of consequences if the constitution was amended to allow the government to expropriate land without compensation.

