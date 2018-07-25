Land expropriation hearings continue in Eastern Cape

People are Queenstown are refusing to allow the public hearings on land expropriation to start because there is a long queue outside and not everyone is being included because the hall is full. Photo: eNCA / Sandy McCowen

QUEENSTOWN - Public hearings on land expropriation without compensation are taking place in Queenstown in the Eastern Cape.

Police have blocked off the entrance of the Queenstown City Hall as people try and get inside for the hearings.

Hundreds of people are still standing outside the hall waiting to get in and those inside are refusing to allow the hearings to start.

Police have blocked off the entrance of the Queenstown City Hall, as a long queue snakes round the building as people try to get in even though it’s full. The Constitutional Review Committee is about to start the public hearings into whether section 25 should be amended #eNCA pic.twitter.com/5tYTcswFNW — Sandy McCowen (@MccowenSandy) July 25, 2018

People are being prevented into the Queenstown City Hall by police as it’s full to capacity. The public hearings infront of the Constitutional review committee into whether section 25 should be amended are about to begin #eNCA pic.twitter.com/8nDCdzAdqH — Sandy McCowen (@MccowenSandy) July 25, 2018

Organisers say people will be allowed into Queenstown City Hall as soon as people leave after giving their opinions to the Constitutional Review Committee on whether section 25 should be Reviewed. They say it’s for everyone’s safety. #eNCA — Sandy McCowen (@MccowenSandy) July 25, 2018

People many wearing EFF regalia are refusing to allow the public hearings infront of the Constitutional Review Committee to start because there is a long queue outside and not everyone is being included because the hall is full #eNCA pic.twitter.com/SjcAb2TX3v — Sandy McCowen (@MccowenSandy) July 25, 2018

On Monday, the hearings were met with concerns and scepticism during public engagements held at Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

Hundreds of community members, farm representatives and other organisations attended the meeting, with some people coming from other towns.

Some community members warned of consequences if the constitution was amended to allow the government to expropriate land without compensation.

Tweets by MccowenSandy

eNCA