Land expropriation: Ordinary citizens to have their say

File: JOHANNESBURG – A group of people grabbing land in Olivenhoutbosch near Centurion in Pretoria says their local Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader told them to take the plot.

PARLIAMENT - The public will be able to weigh-in on the parliamentary review of section 25 of the South African Constitution between May and June this year, and essentially give their input on the government's plan to expropriate land without compensation.

In a statement, Parliament said its joint constitutional review committee would publish advertisement for oral and written submissions in April.

"The committee was instructed by the National Assembly (NA) and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) to review section 25 of the Constitution and other clauses where necessary, to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation, and propose the necessary constitutional amendments," the statement said.

"In doing so, the committee is expected to engage in a public participation process in order to get the views of all stakeholders about the necessity and mechanisms for expropriating land without compensation."

After the advertisement is placed, the public will be given one month to make submissions. The committee will then commence with public hearings in all provinces.

"The committee plans to split into two groups for the public hearings in order to cover a larger part of the country. The public hearings are proposed to commence on 8 May 2018 in Limpopo and the Northern Cape and is expected to be concluded on 22 June 2018 in the Western Cape."

Last month, the National Assembly adopted a resolution to pursue land expropriation without compensation to reverse the legacy of apartheid and colonialism which saw black South Africans dispossessed of their land.

Between 1994 (the advent of democracy in South Africa) and 2014, only three million hectares of land was restored. A land audit report showed that whites, a minority in South Africa, still owned around 72 percent of land, much of which was taken from blacks since colonialism in the 1600s.





African News Agency