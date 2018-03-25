Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Violence flares up as 21 arrested for Hermanus land grabs

  • South Africa
File: At least 21 people have been arrested in Hermanus in the Western Cape after residents tried to occupy land illegally. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – At least 21 people have been arrested in Hermanus in the Western Cape after residents tried to occupy land illegally.

Armed residents protested on Saturday, torching a municipal building and a police vehicle.

All 21 will appear in the Hermanus Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Police in the area will remain on high alert.

READ: Road closed off, several people arrested at Joburg land grab site

There has been a spate illegal land occupations around the country recently as the issue of land expropriation without compensation heats up.

Several people were also arrested in Gauteng when a large group of people gathered in Marlboro, near Sandton on Saturday, waiting to be allocated stands.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close