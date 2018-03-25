Violence flares up as 21 arrested for Hermanus land grabs

File: At least 21 people have been arrested in Hermanus in the Western Cape after residents tried to occupy land illegally. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – At least 21 people have been arrested in Hermanus in the Western Cape after residents tried to occupy land illegally.

Armed residents protested on Saturday, torching a municipal building and a police vehicle.

@ermbates Scenes from Hermanus, acknowledge if you want me to keep updating you. pic.twitter.com/iDs66qfHhn — Arcade Hustle (@Doom_Pie) March 23, 2018

All 21 will appear in the Hermanus Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Police in the area will remain on high alert.

There has been a spate illegal land occupations around the country recently as the issue of land expropriation without compensation heats up.

#Hermanus Brand! Kliniek, bus aan die brand gesteek. If u are unhappy with service delivery, why destroy? pic.twitter.com/EgFwLJ8pEF — Isoldé Laesecke (@ILaesecke) March 24, 2018

Several people were also arrested in Gauteng when a large group of people gathered in Marlboro, near Sandton on Saturday, waiting to be allocated stands.

eNCA