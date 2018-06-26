Land reform public hearings kick off

JOHANNESBURG – Public hearings into land reform begin on Tuesday.
Today, the 26th of June 2018 we begin the Journey of Public Hearings on Amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution in order to allow for expropriation of Land without compensation. Starting in Springbok and it will be a revolutionary journey. Let’s reclaim our land South Africa! pic.twitter.com/o58kDom8mj— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) June 26, 2018
They will start in Limpopo and the Northern Cape and end in the Western Cape on the 4th of August.
This will give citizens an opportunity to air their views on expropriation without compensation.
It's headed by Parliament's joint constitutional review committee.
eNCA
Discussion Policy