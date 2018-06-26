Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Land reform public hearings kick off

  • South Africa


 

 

JOHANNESBURG – Public hearings into land reform begin on Tuesday.

 

 

They will start in Limpopo and the Northern Cape and end in the Western Cape on the 4th of August.

READ: Nothing will stop land expropriation: ANC

This will give citizens an opportunity to air their views on expropriation without compensation.

It's headed by Parliament's joint constitutional review committee.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close