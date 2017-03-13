Land should be returned in line with legislation: ANC

File: The ANC government is committed to returning land to its rightful owners in line with land reform policies and this should be facilitated by legislation, the party says in its latest policy discussion document on land. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – The ANC government is committed to returning land to its rightful owners in line with land reform policies and this should be facilitated by legislation, the party says in its latest policy discussion document on land, released on Sunday.

“The constitution’s commitment to ‘just and equitable’ compensation for the acquisition of land for land reform purposes should be codified and should [be a] replacement for market-based valuations of land. The process must be accelerated by the passing of updated expropriation legislation by Parliament,” the document states.

Land redistribution would improve if there was better oversight over land, farming equipment, and skills transfer to the beneficiaries of land reform.

“Furthermore, institutional capacity needs to be improved with regards to accurate record keeping and the removal of uncertainties with regards to the roles of various overlapping public sector bodies involved in land reform,” the document says.

The contentious issue of land resurfaced again after the ANC parliamentary caucus voted against an Economic Freedom Fighters proposal to amend the constitution and expropriate land without compensation. The red berets offered the governing party its six percent of the vote to enable it to change the constitution.

ANC head of economic transformation Enoch Godongwana said that among the proposals was the takeover of unoccupied land and that of distressed and highly indebted farmers.

“We then asked ourselves which instruments can be used to achieve this objective … the first is the legislative framework, and unfortunately, I must concede that this could not be achieved on time … 20 years since the adoption of the constitution and we still do not have an expropriation act, which is in line with the constitution,” Godongwana told reporters in Johannesburg.

African News Agency