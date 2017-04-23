Laptops of journalists stolen at SABC's offices in Parliament

The Marks Building in Parliament. The was a break-in at the offices of the SABC. Photo: Parlaiment

JOHANNESBURG – There was an alleged break-in at the offices of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) in Parliament on Friday.

The break-in occurred at the Marks Building of Parliament and it is alleged that laptops of SABC journalists were stolen.

Parliament said in a statement that a preliminary investigation by Parliament's Security Services uncovered that there was no sign of forced entry.

“The laptops' security locking cables remained untampered with, suggesting that someone with a key detached the laptops,” Parliamentary spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo said.

It said Parliament Security Services will study all the video footage around the building “to establish if there were any unauthorised or suspicious persons around the scene of the alleged theft.”

“Parliament will advise the SABC to thoroughly conduct its internal investigation and provide the institution with a full report, which will assist us to get to the bottom of this alleged crime,” Mothapo added.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance said the “break-in at the SABC’s Parliamentary offices, and removal of multiple laptops of senior journalists, is stunningly suspicious.”

“We encourage the SAPS to investigate this matter urgently. It is appalling that to-date not a single person has been arrested for the death threats and break-ins at homes of the SABC 8, including the shooting in the face with an air rifle of one of them,” said DA spokesperson Phumzile van Damme.

“Given a history in seizing laptops, and involvement in campaigns to intimidate journalists – as was revealed during the SABC inquiry – the DA will request that the Inspector-General of Intelligence, Dr Sethlomamaru Dintwe, investigate the State Security Agency possible involvement in this latest break-in, and ongoing intimidation of journalists,” she added.

eNCA