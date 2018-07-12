Launch of the MeerKAT Telescope

JOHANNESBURG - Watch the official launch of the 64-dish MeerKAT array, as a precursor to the SKA telescope.

The MeerKAT is located 90 kilometres outside the small town of Carnarvon in the Northern Cape and is expected to significantly increase knowledge of how the universe was formed, how it works and what may shape its future.

The completion of the instrument is likely to be celebrated by South Africa and Africa at large.

The MeerKAT will be the world's largest radio telescope of its kind until the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) has been completed, and will be integrated into Phase 1 of the mid-frequency component of the SKA.

When completed, the SKA will be 50 to 100 times more sensitive than any other radio telescope on earth.

Join eNCA at the unveiling of an unparalleled view of the sky revealed by MeerKAT, live on Friday 13 July.